City eliminates Golf Course Manager position

Raul Rodriguez, manager of the Mountain View Golf Course for 27 years, will be leaving his post effective April 1. According to Mr. Rodriguez, he was told Wednesday that his position had been eliminated and that the water department would be responsible for the golf course after April 1.

Mr. Rodriguez took over as manager of the local golf course in 1993 after working under Jimmy Hart for 7 years. He has been instrumental in keeping Mountain View viable, especially the greens, which are the envy of other area golf courses. The bent grass greens normally have a 25-year life which should have run out in the ’90s since they were originally planted in the ’70s. However, Mr. Rodriguez said that he “babied” the greens for more than 20 years, battling drought, fungus and other maladies that have attacked the greens throughout the years.

Raul has also been responsible for growing the annual Mountain View Golf Tournament, which brings in teams from throughout the region and even other states, since 2000, when only 20 teams competed. Since that time, he has had tournaments with as many as 70 teams, and even last year, when water became a problem, 54 teams still participated.

Raul stated he had no immediate plans at this time besides taking time off to relax and concentrate on his business.