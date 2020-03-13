Council meets to address grant details

The Van Horn City Council met in regular session last Tuesday and took care of a very short agenda in record time. Jerry Carbajal, from GrantWorks, was there to update council on the status of the current TxCDBG grant which will result in new water meters for the town. Council voted unanimously to approve two requirements for the grant, including designating three signators, which were Mayor Pam Young, City Administrator Fran Malafronte, and Chief Financial Officer Jodi Corrales. Council also voted to proclaim April as “Fair Housing Month” as another requirement for the grant.

In other action, Council agreed to renew the agreement with the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to provide space at City Hall one day per month for the El Paso Vet Center’s counseling services.

Alvarez Painting & Roofing received approval from Council to proceed with repairing the roof at City Hall for $4800. This company has also done roof repairs at the Convention Center and is currently working on the roof at the Community Center as well.

Edward Torres, who usually reports to Council on Departmental Operations, chose to give his report in a lengthy executive session, but no action was taken upon resuming the meeting in open session.