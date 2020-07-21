Obituary— Felipe Banderas

Felipe Uranga Banderas, age 84 of Van Horn, Texas passed away on June 26, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. He was born on February 5th in Alamo De San Antonio, Chihuahua, Mexico to Locaria and Cruz Balderas. Felipe met and married the love of his life Inocenta Madrid and together they had six children. As a young man, Felipe worked in agriculture, farmed, and ranched. He loved his family and friends and made friends with any stranger he met. He loved eating shrimp cocktail and Garapinados (hard candy covered peanuts.) Felipe would enjoy playing a game of cards, loteria and listening to his favorite song “La China De Los Ojos Negros” by the Rieleros. He knew life was short, he cherished the small pleasures in life such as family. Felipe will be truly missed.

Those left to cherish and honor the memory of Felipe is his wife Inocenta Balderas of Van Horn; his daughters Olivia Galindo of Presidio, Juana Enriquez of Odessa, Maurilla Hernandez of Presidio, Martina Rey of Van Horn and Rosa Rodriguez also of Van Horn. Felipe was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and all his beloved and wonderful friends.

Those preceding Felipe in death are his parents; one daughter Alicia Carrasco; one grandson Ignacio, Jr and one great-granddaughter Yaresly Bujanda Galindo.

Services were held on Wednesday, July 1st at the Van Horn Cemetery Gazebo with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as the Funeral Celebrant. The burial followed at the family plot.

Those serving as Pallbearers were; Romulo Rey, Raul Rodriguez, Sebastian Tarango, Juan Granados, Joel Hernandez, Onesimo Hernandez and Andy Arras

Funeral services were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas.

