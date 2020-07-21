Obituary— Yadira Barrera

Obituary— Yadira Adriana Barrera

Yadira Adriana Barrera, age 16, passed away on June 25, 2020 in El Paso Texas. She was born on December 4, 2003, in El Paso, Texas to Araceli Velasquez and Reynaldo Barrera. Yadi was hilarious and always spoke her mind; there was never a dull moment with her. She attended the Eleventh grade at Ysleta High School. Yadi loved to dance, sing, and listen to all types of music, especially the 70’s and 80’s. She loved to sing “Que Rayos Me Pasa A Mi” in the shower. She enjoyed watching television; her favorite movie to watch was Frozen. Yadi would cuddle with her favorite Frozen blanket that no one better “mess with“ and eat her favorite ice cream, Cookies and Cream.

Yadi was a great babysitter—she always helped her mom take care of her twin sisters. She also enjoyed summers visiting her father and Aunt Senovia. She loved visiting her cousins Aliah and Felicity. They spent time dancing, singing, putting on make-up and going to Hollister at the mall. Yadi was loved by everyone she touched; she will be missed by everyone, including her best friends; Arlenne Chavez, Stephanie Ramirez, Dessery Ríos, Keneisha Martinez, Jocelyn Badillo, Stephanie Rivera, Ruby Armendariz, Bryanna Salas, Angelina Ramirez, Araceli Olvera, Melissa Gallardo, and Armando Pedraza, as well as her cousins; Julio Cesar Estrada, Jr., Daniella Isabel Estrada, Felicity Marie Mendez, Aliah Mendez, Azie Lee Mendez, Jazmine Rocha, Claudia Mendoza, Ileana Mendoza, Diego Mendoza, Ally Durbin, Ryan Durbin, Matthew Acosta, Jose Luis Tarango, Jr., Fernando Tarango, Christopher Tarango, Bella Tarango, Alexis Marie Tarango, and Luis Orlando “OJ” Carrillo, Jr.

Those left to cherish and honor Yadi’s memory are her parents, Araceli Velasquez of El Paso and Reynaldo Barrera of Van Horn, her brothers; Rey Alexander Barrera of El Paso and Jose Barrera of Garden City, her two sisters; Yanette and Yamilette Ramirez of El Paso, her grandparents; Auden and Irene Baeza.

Those proceeding Yadi in death are her grandfather Humberto Velasquez, her grandmother Evangelina Barrera, great-grandfather Rodrigo Barrera and her cousin Luis Orlando “OJ” Carrillo, Jr.

Services were held on Wednesday July 8th, 2020 at the Van Horn Cemetery Gazebo with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as the Funeral Celebrant. The burial followed at the family plot.

Pallbearers serving were Rey Barrera, Jr, Julio Cesar Estrada Jr., Fernando Rios, Jose Luis Tarango Jr., Fernando Tarango, Ryan Durbin, Julio Cesar Estrada Sr., and Tyler James Estrada.

Funeral services were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn, Texas.

Online condolences may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com.