By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County Hospital District met in Regular Session on February 10, 2021 to review the Vaccine supplies are a shot in the dark audit report prepared by Knapp and Company. Rick Knapp presented the audit report for the fiscal year ending Sept 30, 2020, noting that the District had “a good year” with an “unqualified opinion.” He reported that there were no significant difficulties, no material weaknesses and no findings, noting that the cash position was better than last year. Knapp reported that the District’s net assets increased by $1,689,838 for the year with a combined General Funds fund balance of $6,006,041. Knapp noted that the impact of COVID-19 thus far was minimal to the overall financial position of the District. Knapp expressed appreciation to the District CFO for assistance in completing the audit.

Judy Blazek, Project Manager, updated the Board on the parking lot/façade improvements project, noting that progress continues with the masonry nearing completion. The radius canopy had to be sent back for remanufacturing for a second time due to some measurement discrepancies but Avadek, the steel manufacturer, is expediting the process.

Kathy Potts, Project Architect, reviewed ASI #5 regarding changes to the north handicapped access and splash blocks for all drain spouts on the clinic building. Blazek reviewed various proposals for additional paint work for the entire hospital campus. The Board then approved change orders for the additional concrete work in AS I#5 and painting of the hospital, clinic and ER buildings and canopies. The Board also discussed landscaping options and signage.

Hospital Administrator Rick Gray briefed the Board on the Culberson Hospital’s response to the COVID-19, noting that Culberson County has had 313 confirmed cases with 21 active and 7 fatalities so far. He reported that 300 first doses of the vaccine have been administered with 100 receiving their second doses as well. It was noted that the State has approved regional HUBs to administer vaccines as well with the nearest sites being in Pecos and El Paso.

In other business, the Culberson County Hospital District:

Approved the consent agenda

Learned the Medicaid 1115 Waiver has been extended for another ten years.

Held a short executive session to discuss legal and security issues.