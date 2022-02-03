Obituary – Emma Perez Melendez

Emma P. Melendez, 84 of Van Horn, died peacefully surrounded by her family on December 16, 2021. Emma was born on August 15, 1937, in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico, to Manuel and Maria Perez. She immigrated to the U.S. and lived in Valentine, Texas, where she met her late husband, Lucas C. Melendez. She lived most of her adult life in Van Horn, Texas, where they raised three children.

Emma is predeceased by her husband Lucas C. Melendez of Van Horn, Texas, and daughter Gracie Melendez Villegas of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is survived by her two sons, Gilbert P. Melendez, and Lucas P. Melendez Jr., of El Paso, Texas. Emma had six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Emma was a devout member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Van Horn and served as past president of the Guadalupanas organization. Emma enjoyed dancing and listening to music. Along with her late husband, they were an integral part of leading wedding and quinceanera marches in and around Van Horn.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 5, 2022. Rosary will commence at 10 am, followed by a Mass at 11 am at our Lady of Fatima Catholic church located at 308 Almond St. in Van Horn, Texas. Interment will follow the church services at the Van Horn cemetery. The family kindly asks that those in attendance exercise Covid/ Omicron precautionary measures.

Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn. Online condolences can be submitted at vanhornfunerals.com.