City declares April town clean-up month

By Lisa Morton

April is Clean-up month in Van Horn. At a regular meeting of the Town of Van Horn, Council declared April the month for citizens to take advantage of disposing trash and bulk items on the weekend except for April 16, and 17th. Council also approved the annual Town Clean-up day for Saturday, April 30th from 9am to 12pm and approved the necessary items and procedures for the event. More information on the event can be found at vanhorntexas.org and in The Van Horn Advocate in the following weeks.

Before entering into closed session, council approved a request from Aliviane to have the Convention Center fee waived for their June Summit for Region 10 that will be open to the public.

Council heard from a Facilities Solutions Group representative regarding their services to address lighting on Broadway in disrepair. Mayor Brewster said the City would be addressing funding for such projects with TxDOT and with grant providers before moving forward with any project.

Five proposals were reviewed by Council and Resolution No. 22-03-003 was approved for an engineering contract for legal review with Brock & Bustillos to complete engineering services for the ARP ACT Funding Administration by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

Council went into closed session at 7:30pm and returned into open forum session at 9:04pm with no action taken.

In other business:

Approved minutes of Special Meeting on March 21, 2022.

Approved Financial Reports as presented.

Approved payment of current bills in the amount of $111,930.29.

Approved Kinetic Business proposal as presented with option to lease phone switches with Windstream.

Approved proposals for telephone and internet wiring with Zap’d It and Communications totaling $19,771.15.

Selected ScottHulse as Human Resource Service Provider to develop job descriptions.

Selected Kahill HR Consulting, LLC as Human Resource Service Provider to conduct study and develop salary scale and for the revision of personnel policies and approve agreements for services.

Approved revision of overtime policy as presented.

Approved Utilities Director request for 7 employees to clock-in on a Saturday or a Sunday to attend online training for waste screening.

Approved to ratify EDC F/Y 2022-2023 Budget as presented.