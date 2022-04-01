Obituary— Consuelo Muñoz Rodriguez

Consuelo Muñoz Rodriguez was born on January 13, 1926, in Alpine, Texas to her beloved parents, Teclo Baeza Muñoz and Petrolina Tarin Muñoz. Her family lived in Alpine for a few years, and later moved to Presidio, Texas. In her young adult years, she started a new chapter in her life and moved to Van Horn, Texas. On April 7, 1946, Consuelo married the love of her life, Austrebeto G. Rodriguez ll. She dedicated her life to her family, and she did it with love. She helped provide for her family by washing and ironing clothes for a few locals, using a cast iron and wood-burning stove. She was a homemaker for many years as well as a longtime resident of Van Horn, Texas. After recovering from being ill for several weeks, the Lord called upon his daughter and she passed away on March 19, 2022, at the young age of 96.

Consuelo is survived by her grandchildren, Annette Ramirez from Sierra Blanca, Texas, Patricia Gonzalez from Buckeye, Arizona, Sandie Rodriguez from El Paso, Texas, Monica Luna from Midland, Texas, Gabriel Rodriguez from Cloudcroft, New Mexico, and Richard Rodriguez Jr. of Van Horn. Along with 13 great-grandchildren, she was blessed with four great-great-grandchildren, two nieces, Myra Gonzales and Alana McGill, and one nephew, Victor Muñoz.

She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Austrebeto G. Rodriguez ll, her three sons: Austrebeto Muñoz Rodriguez lll, Eloyjio Rodriguez and Richard Rodriguez, her daughter-in-law Paula Ortega Rodriguez, her parents Teclo & Petrolina Muñoz, and her only brother Teclo Muñoz.

She taught her family many wonderful lessons, told stories, and gave soothing advice to keep them moving forward in life. She taught them the meaning of forgiveness and to be always in prayer. Her faith in Christ was amazing, as she was always in prayer and kept her bible close. She told her family at times, “that no matter what life gave us, we should take it and be thankful and not lose faith in God, because he is all that we have.”

A funeral mass for Consuelo was held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Van Horn, officiated by Father Frank Hernandez of Van Horn. The burial followed at the Van Horn Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving were: John Jimenez, Felipe Gonzalez, Victor Munoz, Feliciano Carrillo Jr., David Luna, Isaiah Ytuarte, Joe Morales, and Mike Gonzalez.

Services have been entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn, Texas.