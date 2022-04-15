Judge activates joint emergency management plan

By Lisa Morton

Judge Carlos Urias takes necessary measures at a regular meeting and on the recommendation of Cody Davis, EMC (Emergency Management Coordinator), for the county and the town of Van Horn. Critical fire weather conditions alerts from land management agencies and from National Weather Service forecasts out of Midland, had the Fort Davis Volunteer Fire Department coordinating with the Texas Forest Service (TFS), to quickly respond to the Nunn Fire in adjoining Jeff Davis County. With the only 7-day old local Declaration of Disaster expiring at midnight, county commissioners approved a new declaration effective until lifted by the Judge or the EMC Cody Davis.

The new Food Pantry grant project is nearing administrative close-out according to Becky Brewster who reported unresolved electrical issues with service provider El Paso Electric Company. Brewster advised the court that a volunteer committee would meet next month to participate in the selection of projects eligible with the grant.

El Paso Electric Company would then turn the tables on the county, requesting a copy of the approved and signed minutes of the February meeting where commissioners approved dual responsibility with the own of Van Horn for lighting on Highway 90 east of Van Horn.

In other business:

Approved payment of bills as presented.

Set Special meeting for Friday, April 15, 2022 to appoint Roxanne Carrillo Cabezuela as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4.