Joy Scott recognized in El Paso

By Denise S. Rodriguez

El Paso County AgriLife Extension Director

Van Horn Master Gardener Joy Scott, pictured here with County Extension Agent Zach Schaeffer, was recently recognized as an AgriLife Extension volunteer for her contributions to the horticulture program. Joy was part of the 2020 MG class and took the training virtually while based in Van Horn. She has remained certified in El Paso and as a part of a cooperative agreement with the AgriLife Extension Culberson Ag agent, able to serve some hours as a Master Gardener in Van Horn.

Joy has been instrumental in securing funds for the design and installation of a pollinator garden, she provides gardening education through LGEG, and now publishes a gardening column in the local newspaper, The Van Horn Advocate.

While the challenges of the pandemic were great with countless limitations, we are so pleased to have engaged Joy who wouldn’t otherwise have been able to participate in the MG program. She has quickly become an asset to both El Paso and Culberson counties.

Also recognized individually was Sharon Valdes for her contributions to the horticulture program and for her leadership in the MG association with her cumulative contributions as the committee chair for the Ardovino’s Farmers Market education booth and editing the award-winning Gardening in El Paso handbook.

In addition, Sharon developed and implemented the community supported agriculture (CSA) subscription-based model to supply vegetable boxes through her work with the revenue and resources committee. More recently, she has continued her service on the Executive committee first as corresponding secretary and has now as the Treasurer.

Thank you, Master Gardeners, for your continued time and service to our community.