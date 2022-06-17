Obituary— Carl Marshall

Carl Edsel Marshall, age 75 of Van Horn, Texas passed away on June 7, 2022 in El Paso, Texas.

Carl was born in Church Hill, Tennessee to Ralph and Maude Marshall as one of their nine children. He was raised in Chillicothe, Missouri which he liked to pronounce as “Misery” but always with a chuckle.

He served in the Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. A Purple Heart and a Silver Medal were among the many medals and awards he received during his service in the United State Military.

After his military service, he worked for Merchants Trucking for many years. It was during one of his runs in June 1987 that he met his future wife and ultimately the love of his life, Silvia. After a whirlwind courtship they married on October 18, 1987. Carl became an instant father (Papa Carl) and grandfather (Grandpa). A role he took seriously and with love, humor, and strength.

He is survived by his wife Silvia, daughters Sylvia and husband Tim Briseno; Velma Stanford; Yama and husband Tom Buzelli. Grandchildren Audrey Jade and husband Neil Morris; Paul J Briseno; Jarrod Engelhardt; Alex Hernandez; Jacklynn Circe Stanford; Jermanicus Stanford and wife Holly; Samantha Briseno-Clarke and husband; Elijah Buzelli; Noah Buzelli; Shalah Hagen and Maya Buzelli.

He is also survived by his great grandchildren Gaje Morris; Saia Morris; Ace Morris, (his favorite fishing partner), and Orion Marshall Buzelli, (his namesake).

Carl was a no-nonsense kind of guy. He had a funny sense of humor and would talk your ear off if you let him. He had a kind heart and was also very honest which was his best attribute. But most importantly, we knew he loved us all. As the patriarch of our family, he was the best husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather that we could have ever asked for. He may be gone from our sight but never from our hearts. He will be missed dearly.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” Matthew 5:4

A memorial service to celebrate Carl’s life is pending at this time. We will share the date, time and location as the information becomes available.

Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn.