Grants galore

By Gilda Morales

The Van Horn City Council voted unanimously to approve a request from Mayor Corrales to submit an application for the USDA Rural Broadband Grant Opportunity, which would bring affordable broadband internet to Van Horn. The grant would enable the City to contract with outside companies to install the fiber optic lines and then offer high-speed broadband to the public, providing a steady stream of income for the city.

Two long-awaited projects are back on the front burner with the approval of the UPRR pipeline crossing Elm Street. The current pipeline was damaged when trucks carrying heavy debris from the demolition of the old high school constantly crossed at Elm Street. There is also some progress in the future with the approval of a contract with Burgess and Niple, to design the liners for the ponds at the golf course, which are part of the City’s wastewater system. Once the designs are complete, the city will have to go out for bids for companies that can fabricate the liners. The last phase will be to find a company to install the liners.

City Council also: