Grants galore

By Gilda Morales
The Van Horn City Council voted unanimously to approve a request from Mayor Corrales to submit an application for the USDA Rural Broadband Grant Opportunity, which would bring affordable broadband internet to Van Horn. The grant would enable the City to contract with outside companies to install the fiber optic lines and then offer high-speed broadband to the public, providing a steady stream of income for the city.
Two long-awaited projects are back on the front burner with the approval of the UPRR pipeline crossing Elm Street. The current pipeline was damaged when trucks carrying heavy debris from the demolition of the old high school constantly crossed at Elm Street. There is also some progress in the future with the approval of a contract with Burgess and Niple, to design the liners for the ponds at the golf course, which are part of the City’s wastewater system. Once the designs are complete, the city will have to go out for bids for companies that can fabricate the liners. The last phase will be to find a company to install the liners.
City Council also:
- Approved a quote from Delcom to provide internet at the Mountainview Golf Course at $50 per month for one year
- Approved the multi-hazard mitigation action plan as presented by Cody Davis, EMC
- Approved a loan with Government Capital for funding for a new bulldozer
- Approved soliciting bids for a scale at the landfill
- Adopted local General Procurement policies and procedures for the Town of Van Horn
- Approved a request from Jonathan Garcia, Utilities Director, to purchase a mesh trailer to resume cardboard recycling at the landfill. The truck will be placed at McDonalds since they already have a baler for their cardboard.
- Approved a request from Jonathan Garcia for a new cardboard baler/recycle contractor position for the landfill
- Heard from new Municipal Judge Krissy Lerdal, who informed Council that there was a backlog of old cases that were going to be dismissed and start fresh with new cases
- Heard a report from Cody Davis, EMC on the toxic chemical spill following a rollover on Interstate 10 which closed traffic for more than 13 hours. Davis touted the cooperation between multiple agencies including the Sheriff’s Department, Van Horn Volunteer Fire Department, TxDOT, DPS, and Culberson EMS as well as the El Paso Fire