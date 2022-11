About 60 runners and walkers participated in the annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k event. Placed runners were– 1st place Caleb Hinojos, 2nd Place Daniel Fodge, and 3rd Place Eduard Corona (Alpine). The Women’s Service League of Van Horn sponsors the annual event.

The mobile mammogram unit is coming to Van Horn on Nov. 3rd and 4th. To schedule a screening, contact Van Horn Rural Health Clinic at (432) 283-1020.