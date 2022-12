Funeral Announcement – Adalberto T. Gonzalez funeral services will be on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church located at 308 Almond St in Van Horn. Viewing starts at 10am, Rosary is at 11am and a Mass will be held at 12pm. Burial will follow at the Van Horn Cemetery

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas.