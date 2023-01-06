74th Livestock Show set

Dance features Tell Runyan

By Zach Schaefer

The Culberson County Junior Livestock Association (CCJLA) will host the 74th Annual Livestock Show on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Van Horn. Thanks to our 4-H adult leaders, parents, and volunteers recruiting efforts, there will be a few more exhibitors this year.

This year’s livestock show will feature turkeys, chickens, rabbits, goats, lambs, and swine. Judging starts at 8 am sharp at the 4-H Show Barn on Jones St. Ag Mechanics Divisions for wood, metal, horseshoe, rustic furniture, leather work, and electrical energy, along with Consumer Science Divisions for culinary, floral, fine arts, photography, crafts, sculpture, embroidery, hand knitting, fiber arts, and sewing, welcomed adult entries and will all be displayed at the Livestock Auction.

The R.K. Wylie Memorial Bar-B-Que, made by members of the Van Horn Volunteer Fire Department, can be purchased starting at 5 pm during the awards ceremony. The Cal Jones Memorial Livestock Auction starts at 6 pm.

There will be a dance featuring Tell Runyan and his band starting at 9 pm with an entry fee of $20/couple, $15/single, and $10/12 and under.

The CCJLA appreciates our community and its continued support.