Faith— 01/05/2023

“The Prophetic Pen of G.K. Chesterton!”

By Pastor Ron Buxton

One of the greatest cultural commentators of the 20th century was a man named G.K. Chesterton. Since his writings are now public domain, I wanted to share an entire essay that he wrote more than 100 years ago. In fact, his words are more true today than to his original audience. And I dare say that his words are even prophetic. The following lengthy paragraph are his own words written in 1905:

“Suppose that a great commotion arises in the street about something–let us say a lamp post–which many influential persons desire to pull down. A gray-clad monk, who is the spirit of the Middle Ages, is approached upon the matter, and begins to say, in the arid manner of the Schoolmen, ‘Let us first of all consider, my brethren, the value of Light. If Light is itself good…’ At this point he is somewhat inexcusably knocked down. All the people make a rush for the lamp post. The lamp post is down in ten minutes, and they go about congratulating each other on their unmediaeval practicality. But as things go on they do not work out so easily. Some people have pulled the lamp post down because they wanted the electric light; some because they wanted old iron; some because they wanted darkness, because their deeds were evil. Some thought it not enough of a lamp post, some too much; some acted because they wanted to smash municipal machinery; some because they wanted to smash something. And there is a war in the night, no man knowing whom he strikes. So, gradually and inevitably, to-day, to-morrow, or the next day, there comes back the conviction that the monk was right after all, and that all depends upon the philosophy of Light. Only what we might have discussed under the gas-lamp, we now must discuss in the dark.”

Folks, we live in perhaps the most volatile period in American history. Why do I say that? Many cultural elitists have insisted upon the destruction of God’s “lamp post” which we’ve benefited from since our nation’s foundation. And, sadly, their efforts remind us of the anti-God crowd that sparked the French Revolution. You see, when mankind rejects God’s true Light into the human conscience, then only societal destruction follows. And that was the central point of Chesterton’s essay. It’s not hyperbole to say that we must have a national consensus–before it’s too late–to keep our national “lamp post”!

Jesus said: “This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but men loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil.” (John 3:19). That alone explains why so much anarchy is prevalent across our nation’s streets today. Please don’t ignore the prophetic words of G.K. Chesterton. Otherwise, the unchallenged mobocracy that has burned-down so many businesses and neighborhoods will continue. That’s exactly what happened in 18th-century France. Folks, we need to save our “lamp post” before it’s too late. May God help us.