Newly elected officials sworn-in

Culberson County Commissioners’ Court began a special meeting last Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023, with newly elected or re-elected officials making their “Statement of Elected Official” and taking the “Oath of Office” to formally begin their terms.

County Judge Carlos Urias, who was re-elected to a third term, was sworn-in prior to the meeting and administered the statements and oaths to District/County Clerk- Linda McDonald, County Treasurer- Adrian Hinojos, County Commissioner for Precinct 1 (unexpired term)- Frank Franco, County Commissioner for Precinct 2- Raul Rodriguez, County Commissioner for Precinct 4- Adrian Norman, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1- Rita Carrasco, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2- Julie Balcazar, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3- Michael Davis, and Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4- Roxann Carrillo Cabezuela.

In other business:

Approved newly elected officials bonds.

Approved 2023 County Holidays with two early release days at Thanksgiving and Christmas time.

Discussed purchasing land for the expansion of the cemetery and increasing the rate for plots.

Went into a closed session forum to discuss Road & Bridge hire and salary.

Returned into an open forum session and took no action.