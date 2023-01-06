Obituary— Gilbert Sanchez Muro

Gilbert Sanchez Muro of Big Lake, Texas, passed away on Tuesday December 27, 2022. He was born on April 13, 1964, to Emiterio and Julia Muro in Van Horn, Texas.

Gilbert attended school in Van Horn. He worked as a landscaper and handyman. He was influenced by his family to be a loving and caring man always giving his time to others. He will be missed more than words can express.

Those that stayed to cherish Gilbert’s memory are his six sisters Mary Lou Perez, Hermocinda and husband Lorenzo Florez, Ines and husband Michael Rodriguez, Yoly Muro, Ellie and husband Jr. Castillo, Chonita and husband Gilbert Castillo and his three brothers Joe Muro and wife Mary, Angel Muro, Tony Muro and wife Juana. And many nieces and nephews that he loved.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents Emiterio and Julia Muro, his son Isaac Gilbert Muro and his brother Ruben Muro.

We know we can’t have you back, but we’re happy knowing the angels have finally got you back. Goodbye to a wonderful brother.

A funeral mass was held on January 5, 2022, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church of Van Horn, Texas officiated by Father Frank Hernandez. The burial followed at the Van Horn Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving were Lorenzo Florez, Julian Florez, Tony Romero, Edward Tarango, Eddie Villarreal, Freddie Muro, Emiterio Muro and Emmanuel Romero.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas.

