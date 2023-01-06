Obituary— Reynaldo Rodriguez

Reynaldo Rodriguez, known as “Papi” or “Rey”, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Van Horn, Texas. Reynaldo was born in Lomas de Arena, Chihuahua, Mexico on July 8, 1949, to Luis and Leonor Rodriguez.

He spent most of his life in Van Horn. He was a hardworking rancher. He had a wonderful personality and always made others smile with his humorous charm. Rey always cared about his family and was an amazing man. He brightened any room he entered because of his infectious smile and warm wit. Rey was a wonderful father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend. He will truly be missed by the lives he touched.

Those left behind to cherish Rey’s memories are his three daughters: Marisol Rodriguez, Karina Rodriguez, Jajahira Rodriguez. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Adliene Hernandez, Ezequiel Hernandez, Isaac Rodriguez, and Isael Rodriguez.

A funeral mass was held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Van Horn, officiated by Father Frank Hernandez. Burial followed at the Van Horn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were, Eugenio Hernandez, Timothy Enriquez, Chicharron Urias, Pedro Rodriguez, Sebastian Adame, Francisco Adame, Omero Rodriguez, and James King.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn.

