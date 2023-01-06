TPBBT final results

The completion of another hunting season and the tournaments that follow it is now in the books for counties across the state. The Trans-Pecos Big Buck Tournament in Van Horn is part of the heritage of Culberson County and compliments the most dedicated stewards of our country and the wildlife that thrive here.

Final results in the TPBBT are as follows:

•Category Heaviest Dressed

Jordan Kalbas -Weight: 229 lbs. Brandon Tumis-Weight: 196 lbs. Ted Jenschke-Weight: 189 lbs.



Category North of I-10

Henry Kalbas-Score:188 5/8 Scott Pustka-Score: 175 3/8 Sawyer Blake-Score: 144 4/8



•Category South of I-10

Billy Freeman-Score: 164 1/8 Cole Nicodemus-Score: 162 5/8 Stephen Davis -Score: 159 6/8



•Category Greatest Spread

Isaac Bernal-Greatest Spread: 26 6/8 Hal Raymond Erwin-Greatest Spread: 25 7/8 Jackson Watley-Greatest Spread: 24 0/8



•Category Most Points

James Larkin-Points: 9 Bobby Burkholder-Points: 8



•Category Heaviest Dressed Javelina

Fermin Baeza Jr.-Weight: 45 lbs.

Patrick Meadows-Weight: 44 lbs.

•Category Aoudad

Robert Danford-Score: 143 4/8

Emil Krejci-Score: 139 0/8