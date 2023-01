Funeral Announcement for Maria De La Luz Gomez scheduled as follows:

Services will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 308 Almond St. in Van Horn, on

Friday, January 20, 2023. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m.. followed by the Rosary at 11:00 a.m.. and Mass at 12:00 p.m. Maria will then be laid to rest at the Van Horn Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn.