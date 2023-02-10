11th Annual Valentine in Valentine, TX

A West Texas Extravaganza

Valentine in Valentine, TX is a throwback celebration that combines live music, small-town vibes, and good old-fashioned surprise. An authentic party celebrating the Western lifestyle, this unique experience feels more like a get-together of old friends and family than anything else. Held in an old refurbished Mercantile store from the early 1900s situated next to a rodeo corral, the venue alone adds its own charm & mystique to the annual celebration.

Rain or shine, snow or swelter, this is a true West Texas experience with a vastly growing reputation.

Heading into its 11th year, the 2023 headliners will be Austin, Texas natives, Shane Smith & The Saints; who you also may recognize from the Season 5 Premier of the hit tv show Yellowstone. Additional acts include The Pulpit Ramblers, Mariachi Santa Cruz, The Roswells, and a special appearance by Sheverb.

Deep in the Heart of West Texas… Small but mighty… Remote, yet close to everyone’s heart. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience something special before it blows up.

For more info and to purchase tickets, please visit: www.ValentineInValentineTX.com @ValentineInValentine