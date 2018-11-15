US warns travelers of long waits at some border crossings

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection office that oversees West Texas and New Mexico is warning travelers that wait times at ports of entry in the region could get longer.

Officials said Wednesday that specially trained officers from the El Paso and Tornillo ports in Texas and New Mexico’s Santa Teresa port are being deployed to California and Arizona in preparation for the arrival of an approaching caravan of migrants.

El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha says the deployment will have an effect on the agency’s travel and trade operations in West Texas and New Mexico.

Some lanes at the ports will close and processing times are expected to increase.

Thousands of Central American migrants are speeding their journey to the U.S. border. The first group reached Tijuana on Tuesday.