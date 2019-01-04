Juanita Hillin passed into heaven on December 21, 2018. Juanita was from Presidio, Texas. She was preceded in her passing by her father Florencio Jimenez, and her mother Euluteria Jimenez, her sister Elidia Molinar, sister Ernestina Hernandez and her beloved husband Hubert W. Hillin.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was held on Friday, December 28, 2018 at Santa Treasa Catholic Church in Presidio, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial followed. Burial took place at Desert Hills Cemetery.

Juanita was born a twin however her twin passed at 2 days old. Now she has been reunited and rejoicing with all if them in heaven. She is survived by her sister Alicia Jimenez of Presidio. She is also survived by her son and daughter in law, Lonnny and Linda Hillin of Van Horn, their four daughters, Vanessa and her two daughters Mckayle and Bella; Alexandra and her two daughters Hayley and Ryley; Holly and Hillary and her son David. Doug and Monica Hillin and their two daughters Jennifer and Stephanie all of Jacksonville, Florida. In addition to those above she is survived by many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

The Hillin family entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with arrangements.

