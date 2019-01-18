RGEC to award 22 scholarships

Submitted by Sharla Ede, Communications Assistant

$33,000 will be awarded in the form of twenty-two (22) $1,500 scholarships. Graduating seniors in any accredited public, private, or home school, whose parents/legal guardians are members of Rio Grande Electric Cooperative, are eligible. Former scholarship recipients may reapply for a Continuing Education scholarship, if funds are available, and upon proof of acceptable GPA. Completed entries must be postmarked by April 12, 2019.Download the rules/entry forms at www.riogrande.coop. (Located on the Extras tab menu.)

This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Esta institución es un proveedor de servicios con igualdad de oportunidades.

