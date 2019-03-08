Obituary- Enrique O. Rivas

On February 14, 2019, we lost our beloved patriarch, our back bone, our pillar, and the rock to our foundation. Enrique O. Rivas, beloved husband, father, welito, lito, brother, and Uncle was born in Chihuahua, Chihuahua Mexico on July 20, 1934. He was preceded in death by his father, Aniceto Rivas; mother, Josefina Olivas Rivas; brother, Jesus Maria Rivas; sisters, Concepcion R. Ochoa and Alicia R. Ochoa; and grandson, Rodolfo A. Rivas.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Ofelia L. RIvas; three sons, Enrique Rivas, Jr. and wife Tracey; Rodolfo L. Rivas and wife, Rebecca; and Mauel Rivas; four daughters, Normas R. Sanchez and husband Ricardo, Ofelia L. Rivas, Patricia R. Lopez and husband, Rafael and Rosa Maria R. Baeza and husband Miguel; five grandsons, Richard, Joe, Antonio, Fabian, Alejandro ad MJ; eleven granddaughters, Delia, Brittany, Kimberly, Alexandria, Deandra, Felicia, Valeria, Marisha, Crystal, Adrianna and Chalee; three great-grandsons, Wyatt, Noah and Judah; nine great-granddaughters, Sierra, Giselle, Sienna, Daniela, Sudney, Rosalie, Azalea, Annaleia and Rylee; and four sisters, Josefina Acosta, Juana Ogaz, Carolina Chavez, and Fransisca Garcia.

Enrique came to the United States in 1054 as a bracero. He came into a country that he barely knew to better himself and his family. He worked in farming most of his life and raised animals which he enjoyed. He was very sociable and never met a stranger. In his last few years, he fought many health obstacles. As the fighter he was he overcame them all until God suddenly called him home.