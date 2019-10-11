Obituary- Julia Muro

Julia Muro, age 88, passed away in Midland, Texas on October 1, 2019. Julia was born in Pilares, Texas on April 19, 1931 to Julio and Francisca Sanchez. Julia was a loving mom, grandmother and great grandmother. Her joy was her children, but her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her greatest joy. She was a strong lady, even when she was sick or hurting she would be in good spirits. If you called to let her know you were going to visit, she would sit and wait for you by the door. She always made sure that her guests were fed before they left.

Julia always loved to be smartly dressed and enjoyed having her daughters do her makeup. Julia enjoyed wearing purple clothing, it was her favorite color. Julia always made sure her sunglasses were close at hand as she enjoyed wearing them and showing them off to her family. She was a great seamstress and was quick to mend garments for her family.

Julia was loving and generous. She always insisted that dinner out was her treat. She was a social person and enjoyed attending parties with friends and family. She never failed to bring a treat to those who were unable to attend with her.

Julia was a devout Catholic and always attended Mass. She never failed to pray before retiring for the night.

Julia will be greatly missed. She is survived by four sons: Nacho Muro and his wife Mary of Seminole, Tony Muro and his wife Juana of Seminole, Angel Muro of Odessa and Gilbert Muro of Big Lake.

She is also survived by five daughters: Mary Lou Perez of Midland, Hermosinda Flores and her husband Lorenzo of San Angelo, Inez Muro and her husband Michael from Stanton, Ellie Muro and her husband JR Castillo of Seminole, and Chonita Muro and her husband Gilbert Castillo of Midland.

In addition, she is also survived by her two brothers: Lolo Sanchez of Van Horn and Ramon Sanchez of Van Horn. Four sisters: Apolonia Montoya of Van Horn, Faustina Flores of Van Horn, Gabina Payan of Van Horn and Lupe Tarango of Andrews.

Julia was blessed with 33 grandchildren, 98 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Emiterio Muro, her son Ruben Muro, her parents Julio and Francisca Sanchez and her grandchildren Emmaline Lujan, Ricky Celestine Florez, Erica Marie Muro and Issaac Gilbert Muro.

A funeral mass was held on October 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic church in Van Horn, officiated by Father Apolinar Samboni. A burial followed at Van Horn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were: Dee M. Pantoja, Emiterio (Telo) Muro, Tony Romero, Alfredo Muro, Julian Florez, Eddie Villareal, Lorenzo Florez, and Lionel Villanueva.

Honorary pallbearers were: Harvey Florez, Joey Muro, Tony Muro Jr, Ruben Muro Jr, Grady S. Pedigo, Steven Tarango, Richard Tarango, and Joseph Muro.

Funeral services were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn.