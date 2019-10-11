Obituary- Mary Lou Talavera

A lifelong resident of Van Horn and Culberson County, Mary Lou Talavera entered eternal life on September 27, 2019, in Van Horn, Texas with her beloved family by her side, she was 72.

Mary was born on February 6, 1947, in Van Horn, Texas to Candelario Fierro and Carmen (Jacquez) Fierro. She married the love of her life Sabino Talavera and together they had four children. She was a homemaker and worked as a childcare worker for Van Horn First Baptist Church.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Templo de Dios in Van Horn, Texas. Burial followed at Van Horn Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers were Abel Fierro, Bill Fierro, Herman Fierro, Brian Talavera, Michael Talavera, Gene Fierro and Juan Urias. Honorary pallbearers were Eddie Reyna, Edwardo Reyna, Artemio Hinojos and Xavier Urias.

Mary was a mother to all the children that were entrusted to her care. She adored her grandchildren and her dog “O”. Her pride and joy were Alexandro and Eliyani since they were always with her. She loved Thanksgiving, as well as she looked forward to all the annual holidays. She loved to make Chile Verde, fresh homemade beans and tortillas for her children. Mary’s favorite food was anything made with “pumpkin.” She was an avid collector of Native American dolls. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching Hallmark Movies.

Those preceding her in death are her father Candelario Fierro and two brothers Jack Fierro and Joe Ben Fierro.

Those left to cherish and honor the memory of Mary is her husband Sabino Talavera of Van Horn; her mother Carmen Fierro of Van Horn; her sons Moises Talavera and wife Lorenza of Monahans, Michael Talavera and wife Jonnia of Odessa; daughters Anna Hinojos and husband Artemio of Van Horn, Charlie Reyna and husband Eddie of Abilene; brothers Abel Fierro of Van Horn, Bill Fierro of Van Horn, Basilio Fierro of Van Horn, Amador Fierro of Colorado, Douglas Fierro of Fort Stockton, Gene Fierro of New Mexico; sisters Betty Hinojos of Van Horn, Bobbie Stuart of Van Horn and Johanna Rodarte of Houston as well as many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The Talavera family entrusted Heritage Funeral Home with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com