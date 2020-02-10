May local elections filing window closes Friday

The filing deadline for the May 2 local elections will close on Friday, Feb. 14.

Those interested in seeking office for city council, school board, hospital district and groundwater district have until February 14 to file for a place on the May 2 ballot. Filing for these offices opened on January 15.

The following is a roundup of local positions up for election:

Town of Van Horn— City Council

In the city race, voters will be electing a mayor and two aldermen. Those seats currently belong to Mayor Pam Young, Rudy Hinojos and Michael Garibay.

Filed, Alderman: Rudy Hinojos, Ben File.

Filed, Mayor: No candidates have filed.

Culberson County-Allamoore School District— Board of Trustees

In the school board race, voters will be electing two trustees. The seats held by Sandy Garibay and Leticia Hernandez are up for election.

Filed: Letty Hernandez.



Culberson County Hospital District

Voters will be electing two directors. Fran Malafronte and Cheryl Owen’s seats on the Culberson County Hospital District’s board of directors are up for election.

Filed: Angelica (Angie) Perez.

Culberson County Groundwater Conservation District

The groundwater district has three positions up for election- currently held by George Strickenhausen, Cruz Parada and Lane Brewster.

Filed: George Strickenhausen, Cruz Parada.



Candidate packets can be picked up at city hall for all elections.

Hopefuls must return all applications to be on the ballot to City Hall by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.