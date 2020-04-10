Faith— 04/09/2020

“Sunday’s a Comin’”

By Pastor Donald Parker

Sunday’s a comin’! Easter is just days away! But Easter isn’t about Easter Bunnies and Easter Eggs. Now, there’s nothing wrong with hunting and eating Easter Eggs in and of itself; but Easter is so much bigger than that. Do you know why Easter is so important? Because it proved that Jesus Christ was telling the truth. He proved He is who He says He is; God’s Son who stepped down from heaven and came to this world in human form as a baby, but grew up to become a man who freely laid down His life and paid for the sins of all humanity. When He rose from the grave three days later He proved He was God!

Every other religious leader, and those who have claimed to be God, are all dead. Mohammed is dead! Buddha is dead. Confucius is dead! None of them could defeat death; only Jesus Christ defeated death! That’s what’s so special about Easter; and Sunday, billions of people around the world will be celebrating the resurrection. But before Sunday, there was Friday.

Jesus carried his own cross and made his way to a hill called the Skull also known as Golgotha. Then in Luke 23 beginning with verse 32 we read: Two other men, both criminals, were also led out with him to be executed. (33) When they came to the place called the Skull, they crucified him there, along with the criminals – one on his right, the other on his left. (34) Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.”

Skipping down to verse 39; One of the criminals who hung there hurled insults at him: “Aren’t you the Messiah? Save yourself and us!” (40) But the other criminal rebuked him. “Don’t you fear God,” he said, “since you are under the same sentence? (41) We are punished justly, for we are getting what our deeds deserve. But this man has done nothing wrong.” (42) He said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” (43) Jesus said to him, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.” (44) It was now about noon, and darkness came over the whole land until three in the afternoon, (45) for the sun stopped shining. And the curtain of the temple was torn in two. (46) Jesus called out with a loud voice, “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.” When he had said this, he breathed his last.

That was Friday, then three days later Sunday came and everything changed. Matthew 28:1-10 says: Early on Sunday morning, as the new day was dawning, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went out to visit the tomb. (2) Suddenly there was a great earthquake! For an angel of the Lord came down from heaven, rolled aside the stone, and sat on it. (3) His face shone like lightning, and his clothing was as white as snow. (4) The guards shook with fear when they saw him, and they fell into a dead faint. (5) Then the angel spoke to the women. “Don’t be afraid!” he said. “I know you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. (6) He isn’t here! He is risen from the dead, just as he said would happen. Come, see where his body was lying. (7) And now, go quickly and tell his disciples that he has risen from the dead, and he is going ahead of you to Galilee. You will see him there. Remember what I have told you.” (8) The women ran quickly from the tomb. They were very frightened but also filled with great joy, and they rushed to give the disciples the angel’s message. (9) And as they went, Jesus met them and greeted them. And they ran to him, grasped his feet, and worshiped him. (10) Then Jesus said to them, “Don’t be afraid! Go tell my brothers to leave for Galilee, and they will see me there.”

That’s the miracle of Easter: Jesus is alive! You see, even while the Roman soldiers were the ones who literally nailed Jesus to the cross; it was you and I that also nailed him to the cross. Our sins are what nailed Jesus to the cross and He paid for our sins by dying for our sins. His resurrection to life; offers us eternal life when we put our trust and faith in Him.

Billy Graham once said, “The cross shows us the seriousness of our sin – but it also shows us the immeasurable love of God.”

I invite you to join us live on Facebook this Sunday morning at 11am to hear more about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. First Baptist Church of Van Horn. A Place to Belong.