Obituary— Frances Ballew

Frances Jean (Reed) Ballew went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born in Irene, Texas to E.B. Reed and Inez Reed on September 2, 1919. Jean is survived by her daughter, Judy Ballew; son, Ronnie Ballew and wife Jan; and daughter, Vickie Ballew; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ann Ballew and Beth Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Newt Ballew; sisters, Mamie Downey and Geneva Ballew; and brothers, Marion Reed and Billy Reed.

On July 15, 1944 Jean married her loving husband Newt Ballew and raised 3 children together. She was a Dietician for 20 years at Culberson County Hospital in Van Horn, Texas. Jean has always been actively involved with her church. In her early years, she would teach the young ladies proper etiquette. When she moved to New Braunfels, TX., she became a member of Oakwood Baptist Church. She was an essential part of their Sunday School, Bereavement Committee, and Oakwood’s TLC Program which helps spread love to the elderly in our community. She definitely had a giving heart for helping the elderly and also enjoyed baking them cookies. Jean will always be remembered for her service to the community, her kindness, her beautiful smile, and her love for her home and family. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A Graveside Service will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Frost Cemetery in Frost, Texas. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the TLC Program at Oakwood Baptist Church or Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.