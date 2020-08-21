Obituary— Eva Juanita Wright Bryan

Eva Juanita Wright Bryan passed quietly into Glory on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2:00 a.m. She was born on June 30, 1927 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Laura Effie Stein & W.T. Dustin. She grew up in Brady, Texas where she met her husband & father of her children, Clyde Wright.

They moved around quite a bit before settling in Van Horn, Texas. where Clyde was Deputy Sheriff and a restaurant owner. She stayed home and took great pride in raising her three children. She was so loving and sweet and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. Everyone who met her instantly loved her. She was so pure of heart and mind.

At the age of 64, she started her battle with Alzheimers, which ended her life at the age of 93. She is predeceased by her parents, 7 brothers and sisters, her husband, Clyde, her son, Jim Wright, her grandson, Michael Wood and her husband, Tommy Bryan, whom she married after she was widowed. She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Hamilton of Mineola, Texas, Sherrie’ Anglin of Safford, Arizona, and former daughters-in-law, Lilly Williams of Van Horn, Texas, and Robin Riggs of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Also survived by grandchildren, Marcus Beasley of Mineola, Texas, Eric Wright of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Bryan Bullard of Alpine, Texas, Tabitha Johnson of Odessa, Texas, and Richard James Ibanez of El Paso, Texas. Many great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A Memorial to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.