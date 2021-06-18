Vaccine clinic held at school

By Shanna Cummings

Regional Health stopped by for a free Covid vaccine clinic held at Van Horn school on June 10. Vaccines have recently been approved for patients age 12 to 15, but the clinic was open for anyone who needed a vaccine.

Regional Health will hold another free vaccination clinic at the school on July 1.

More than 30 people showed up to Thursday’s clinic. Though law enforcement was present per request due to issues elsewhere, there were no problems. “The reception has been really lovely and warm because really the only people coming in are the ones who want the vaccine,” Regional Medical Director Rachel Sonne said.

Whether to make a Covid vaccine mandatory for attending school is still up to the individual schools. At this time, CCAISD does not intend to require a Covid vaccine for attendance for the 2021-22 school year.