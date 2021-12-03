Obituary— Everardo “Lalo” Gonzales

Everardo “Lalo” Gonzales, 64, of Van Horn, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in El Paso, Texas. Lalo was born in Camargo, Chihuahua, Mexico to Marcial Sr. and Soledad Gonzalez on February 22, 1957. He was the second oldest of seven brothers and sisters. He was a life-long resident of Van Horn and a dedicated employee for American Talc, Natural Minerals Co. as a Foreman, and crusher operator for 38 years. He was a hard-working husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, cousin, brother-in-law, and friend and will be missed dearly. He loved to coach Little League Baseball, fix electronic equipment such as TV, VCRs, Radios, etc., cook on holidays and special occasions, fish, hunting, watch boxing, football and always listening to his favorite Norteño Music.

Lalo is preceded in death by his father Marcial Sr. and nephew Manuel Gonzalez.

Lalo is survived by his wife, Elia Gonzales, his daughters Diana Guerra and Mayra Gonzales along with his seven grandchildren; Janeigh Gonzales, Jaryse Flores, Jayleeana Guerra, Alexis L. Hoover, Angelo Gonzales, Xavier Gonzales, Daisy Gomez and two great-granddaughters, Amirah M. Gonzales and Naleyah K. De La Garza.

Mother, Soledad Gonzalez, brothers; Victor Gonzalez, Rolando Gonzalez Sr., Marcial Gonzalez Jr., sisters, Olga Gonzalez, Maria Rullan and Rosa Rodriguez, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Funeral services for Lalo were held on November 23 and 24. Pallbearers were Jaryse Flores, Jaime Gonzalez, Leroy Guerra III, Marcial Gonzalez III, Rolando Gonzalez Jr., Daniel Rodriguez. Services were entrusted to San Jose Funeral Home, Fabens, Texas.