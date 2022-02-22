Funeral Announcement – Julio Reyna, Jr.

Viewing for Julio Reyna, Jr. will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 10am until 6pm at Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, 704 W. Frontage Rd. with an additional viewing from 6pm to 7pm at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 309 Almond St. The holy rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. officiating will be Father Frank Hernandez. Followed by the burial at the Van Horn Cemetery.