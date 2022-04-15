Obituary— Paul Carrillo

Paul G. Carrillo, beloved husband, brother, and friend, passed away on March 30, 2022. He was born on February 2, 1962 in Fort Davis, Texas.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Virginia; and his sister, Norma. He is survived by his wife, Diane; brothers, Richard (Becky), Manuel (Lupe), David (Margie); sister, Mary (Tony); father-in-law, Larry; brother-in-law, Richard (Laura); God children, Thomas, Paul, Eva, RJ, and Daniel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was married to his beloved wife for 29 years, was dearly loved by his family and friends, and will be greatly missed by all.

Recitation of the Rosary was on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:30am at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home, Lakewood, CO.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Paul’s memory.