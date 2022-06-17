Obituary— Antonio Parada

Antonio Alarcon Parada passed away on Thursday June 9, 2022 at the age of eighty. Antonio died peacefully with his wife and children at his side. He was born on July 19,1941 in San Elizario, Texas to Jorge and Dolores Parada.

Antonio is survived by his wife Cruz Parada, his daughters Elizabeth, Lori and Jackie and his two sons Tony Wayne and Diego. He was blessed with nine grandchildren: Cody, Justin, Michael, Jarek, Emma, Elle, Diego, Santiago, Mateo and a great granddaughter Sofia.

A Rosary and mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church of Van Horn on June 17, 2022 officiated by Father Frank Hernandez. The Rosary will be prayed at 1:00 pm followed by the mass at 2:00 pm.

Funeral services were entrusted to Heritage Home of Van Horn.