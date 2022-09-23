Obituary – Alfonso “Chachi” Jimenez

Alfonso “Chachi” Jimenez, Jr., 68, of San Angelo, Texas and formerly of Odessa, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. Chachi was born on January 15, 1954 in Odessa to Alfonso “Poncho” and Elodia “Loli” (Sanchez) Jimenez. He graduated from Valentine High School in Valentine, Texas in 1973.

He was a painter for Ref-Chem in Odessa for over 20 years. Chachi enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Alfonso and Elodia Jimenez and sister-in-law Gloria Jimenez. He is survived by a son Ray Jimenez and wife Jerrica of Odessa, Texas; daughter Marcy Scott and husband Bradley of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; brothers, Eden (late wife Gloria) Jimenez of Odessa and Eugene (Teresa) Jimenez of Kilgore; sisters, Alice (Tony) Revelez of Andrews and Elsie (Randy) Reeves of Alto, New Mexico; five grandchildren, Jackie, Tyler, Mekenzie, Seth, and Michael; and seven great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Valentine, Texas at 11am on Saturday, September 24, 2022. A pot-luck meal will be served at the Valentine Community Center for all who attend.

Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home of San Angelo, Texas.