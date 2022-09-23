Obituary – Elisa Calderon Diaz

On September 16, 2022, Elisa Calderon Diaz, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 93 years old. Elisa was born on October 26, 1928, to Porfirio Calderon and Eustacia Flores Calderon in Porvenir, Distrito Bravo, Chihuahua, Mexico.

In 1950, Elisa met Pablo Badillo and went on to have eight children with him. She was the proud mother of Rosa Emma Urias, Paula Ruiz, Porfirio Badillo, Gregoria Corrales, David Badillo, Moises Badillo, Ramiro Badillo, and Samuel Badillo.

After her first husband and father to her children, Pablo Badillo, unfortunately passed away in 1971, she eventually moved to the United States in 1985. Soon after she met her second husband Hilario Diaz and spent the remaining life with him and her family in Van Horn, Texas.

Elisa was a beautiful lady inside and out and always made time for everyone. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.. She always provided support and love for her family. She enjoyed coffee and panesitos throughout the day and loved to play the guitar, sing, and grow beautiful flowers in her garden.

Elisa was preceded in death by her two husbands Pablo Badillo and Hilario Diaz, her sisters, Manuela Espinoza, Prima Calderon, Julia Renteria, and her brothers, Miguel Flores, and Eustacio Calderon.

She is survived by her 8 children, 28 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at the Templo Elim Church located at 605 6th Street and La Caverna in Van Horn on Friday September 23, 2022 from 1pm to 9pm with a service at 7pm. The funeral service will be on Saturday September 24th at 1pm officiated by Pastor Angelica Rios. The burial will follow at the Van Horn Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving are: Michael Urias, Ricky Corrales, Sammy Badillo, Isaac Badillo, Pablo Badillo and Noel Granados.

Honorary Pallbearers are: Makaylee Badillo, Jessah Onate, Madilyn Gibson, Nayeli Balcazar, Elviana Badillo and Mia Perez.

Services have been entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn, Texas.