Funeral Announcement for Faustina Sanchez Flores

A visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, at 704 Frontage Rd. in Van Horn on Thursday May 4, 2023, from 10am – 4pm and the Holy Rosary will take place at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 308 Almond Street in Van Horn at 7pm until 8:30 pm.┬áThe Funeral mass will be on Friday May 5th at 11am. Officiating will be Father Frank Hernandez. The burial will follow at the Van Horn Cemetery.