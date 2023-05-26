City Pool opening

By Yolanda Carmona

CCVB Events & Tourism Director

Van Horn kicks off summer on Memorial Day, May 29th, with a free pool party open to the public. The Town of Van Horn will provide a DJ and food. The pool hours are Tuesday through Sunday 12 pm – 6 pm. After Memorial Day, pool entry fees are as follows:

Children 6 and under accompanied by an adult are FREE

Children 18 and under, $1

Adults over 18, $2

Individual Season Pass, $30

Family Season Pass (first two family members), $50

Family Season Pass (each additional), $15

The pool is available to rent for private parties in the evening from 7 pm – 10 pm. The rental starts at $75 for 3 hours and includes two lifeguards. A $25 deposit and a 72-hour cancellation is required.

To host an event contact CCVB at 432-283-2682 to schedule. Contact 432-283-2735 for more information on swimming lessons and future events.