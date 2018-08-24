By Pastor Donald Parker

Perhaps you know of someone who has been adopted; maybe you yourself have been adopted. I am an adopted son and I adopted a son as well. Have you ever considered why people adopt? I believe that people adopt because there is an empty space in their heart and the adopted child fills that space; this is most certainly the case in our family.

The Bible speaks about adoption. Moses was adopted by Pharaoh’s daughter. Esther was adopted by her cousin Mordecai. In Romans 8:14-17 we read; “For those who are led by the Spirit of God are the children of God. The Spirit you received does not make you slaves, so that you live in fear again; rather, the Spirit you received brought about your adoption to sonship. And by him we cry. “Abba, Father.” The Spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God’s children. Now if we are children, then we are heirs – heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.” Paul is writing to the Christians in Rome. According to the Roman culture an adopted child, especially an adopted son, would in some cases have even greater privileges and status of that of the natural child. The adopted child gained all the rights as a son in his new family. The adopted child became an heir to his new father’s estate, even if another son was born later. The adoption was legally binding and the child was considered the son of his father as if he was naturally born into the family.

Something else the Bible teaches us is that God chose to adopt us. Ephesians 1:4-5 says, “Even before he made the world, God loved us and chose us in Christ to be holy and without fault in his eyes. God decided in advance to adopt us into his own family by bringing us to himself through Jesus Christ.” You are not an afterthought when it comes to God’s plan. Before God said, “Let there be light” before anything was ever created, God chose you; and in the vastness and profound nature of His character, in grace, He put His plan in motion that included you. You see, God didn’t send His Son because he felt sorry for you, instead, He sent His Son so you could become His adopted child.

Finally, the Bible teaches us that adoption is permanent. Your adoption into the family of God is forever binding, meaning you can never be “un-adopted.” Paul writes in Romans 8:38-39 “I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Everyone is God’s creation; however, we are not all God’s children. God wants a family and He desires for you to be a part of it. Have you confessed your sin and need for Jesus Christ as Savior? If so, you have been adopted into the family of God!

