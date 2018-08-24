Delores “Lolo” Sanchez Quintana 78 years old of Van Horn, passed away on Monday August 20th, 2018 in Van Horn, Texas.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary will be prayed on Friday, August 24th, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 25th, 2018 at 9:00 am, with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Van Horn Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers are: Beto Olivas, Abel Quintana, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Salvador Quintana, Edwardo Quintana, Jr., Larry Downing, Edom Quintana, David Haynes, and John Downing. Serving as honorary pallbearers are: Diego Quintana, Aiden Quintana, Adriana Rodarte, Connor Haynes, and Aaron Gutierrez.

Delores “Lolo” Quintana was born in Pilares, Texas to Dolores Quintana, Sr., and Jesusita Sanchez Quintana on October 3rd, 1940. Lolo went to school and was raised in the Van Horn. He was married to Patricia Ojeda Quintana for 26 years. Delores had several trades throughout his life including, cook, restaurant/bar owner, as well as Lolo worked for Saulsbury Industries off and on for nearly 20 years with an array of positions ranging from technician, tool shop manager, and safety manager.

Lolo’s life long passion however, was as a rancher. Lolo spent all his spare time working cattle and enjoying the great outdoors on his ranch “El Cajon” in Mexico. His dream was to have his grandchildren and loved ones to enjoy the ranch life as much as he did for so many years.

Those preceding Lolo in death are: his father Delores Quintana, Sr., his mother Jesusita Sanchez Quintana, one daughter Angelica Quintana, and two brothers Facundo Quintana, and Sipriano Quintana.

Those left to cherish and honor the memory of Lolo are: his wife Patricia Ojeda Quintana of Van Horn, son Eddie Quintana and wife Lolia of Van Horn, daughter Corina Hernandez of Van Horn, daughter Nora Bocanegra and her husband Robert of Mc Allen, son Elias Quintana and wife Raquel of Odessa, son Cain Quintana and wife Perla of Odessa, the mother of his six children Julia Corralez Quintana of Van Horn. His sisters Isabel Olivas and husband Manuel of Van Horn, and Emma Rodriguez of Fort Stockton. Two step children William Jones and wife Brandi of Andrews, and Kimberly Jones of Odessa.

Lolo’s grandchildren Salvador Quintana, Edwardo Quintana, Jr., Stephanie Quintana, Jessica Maria Quintana, Justine Quintana, Chriselda Hernandez, Vivian Valencia, Vanessa Valencia, Eric Reyna, Adam Bocanegra, Edom Quintana, Juan Victorio Quintana, Diego Quintana, Aiden Quintana, as well as step grandchildren Samara Jones, Taylor Balcazar, Kiera Jones, Kailie Jones, and Slade Jones, and 16 great grandchildren.

Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn, Texas has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolence’s may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com