Maria “Chita” Calderon

Maria “Chita” Rios Calderon, 91, of Valentine, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 26 in New Braunfels, Texas at Kirkwood Manor surrounded by her family.

The Most Holy Rosary will be prayed on Friday, September 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Valentine, Texas. Christian Burial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 8 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. followed with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Valentine.

Chita was born in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico to Pedro and Severina Rios on January 2, 1927. Later she become a US citizen. She had two brothers: Juan Rios, wife “Maria”, Jose Rios, wife “Maria”; three sisters: Genoveva Tarango, husband “Manuel”, Emma Marquez, husband “Fred”; and Francisca “Pancha” Perez. Of the siblings, only Francisca “Pancha Perez” is living. She is from Houston.

Chita’s had 7 grandchildren: Michael, Adrian and Matthew Pena; Mark, Gabriel and Veronica Calderon and Demetrio Serrano and 6 great-grandchildren: Evan Barton Calderon, Alyse, Bella and Naomi, Nicholas, Luke and Evelyn Pena, Julian and Fabian Serrano.

Chita was preceded in death by her husband WWII Veteran, Ricardo “Richie” Calderon, daughter Elva Calderon Serrano and son-in-law Rey all of Valentine.

She is survived by one son, Jesus “Chuy” Calderon, wife Viola of New Braunfels, one daughter Hermila Pena, husband Richard from Midland.

Chita was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her love for everyone was unconditional. She was well known for her hospitality and her kitchen was always open for whomever showed up at her door. She was a devout Christian and was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Anyone who needed prayers could count on her promise to pray for them.

Pallbearers are her grandchildren, Mark, Gabriel and Veronica Calderon, Michael, Adrian and Matthew Pena and Demetrio Serrano. Honorary Pallbearers: nephews Charles Flippen and Ted Sanchez.

Heritage Funeral Home from Van Horn has been entrusted with arrangements.

