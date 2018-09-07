Hurd schedules Town Hall in Van Horn next week

Submitted by Connor Pfeiffer

U.S. Congressman Will Hurd (R-TX) announced the schedule for his 2018 DC2DQ town hall tour through the 23rd Congressional District of Texas. From September 15 to 21, Hurd will make 38 stops, including 32 town halls, in each of the district’s 29 counties. Many of these town halls will take place at Dairy Queen’s in the district’s small towns. Special guests joining Hurd during the tour will be announced subsequently.

“Every year I have been in Congress, DC2DQ has given me the opportunity to hear directly from my bosses, the 800,000 people in TX-23, about the issues important to them,” said Hurd. “I am really looking forward to this year’s tour and the opportunity to discuss with voters the work I’ve been doing for them in Washington.”

Area schedule for the 2018 DC2DQ town hall meetings is below (times and locations subject to change).

Saturday, September 15, 2018

El Paso Town Hall at Dairy Queen, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Van Horn Town Hall at El Capitan Hotel, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Fort Davis Town Hall at Hotel Limpia, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Marfa Town Hall at Dairy Queen, 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.