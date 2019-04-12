Safety training for local city workers and responders

By Lisa Morton

Valuable training exercises were brought to Van Horn this week in a 2 ½ day education class. Thanks to the State Legislator and under the Drinking Water Program, local men received training at a fraction of the cost to others through the TEEX Infrastructure Training and Safety Institute with Texas A&M. Instructor Tim Storey and Associate Training Specialist Juan Vasquez hauled a rig with a simulation set-up that included a utility hole with underground pipe system, atmospheric testing and used radio communication and visual equipment.

Participants identified confined space hazards with air monitoring equipment and used Supplied Air Respirators (SAR) and self-contained breathing apparatuses. Men were safety equipped and harnessed into the simulation trailer where they had to conduct various tasks such as replacing clamps on pipes underground.

The Town of Van Horn gave public utility workers the chance to gain valuable knowledge and drills on what to do in an emergency confined space situation. Local volunteer firefighters also took advantage of the class and the opportunity to remain qualified under continuing education requirements.