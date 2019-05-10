Annika heads to State

By Coach Adrian Norman

VHHS Junior Annika Corralez will be competing in the AA State Golf Tournament this Monday and Tuesday at the Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin. She is the back-to-back District 6 Champion, and placed 2nd as an individual medalist at the Regional Tournament to qualify for State.

Corralez was successful in her third attempt to qualify, and is looking forward to proudly representing Van Horn. When asked about her thoughts, Annika said, “I am prepared, confident, and ready to play. I am completely focused and feel like there was more pressure to win at Regionals. I have been practicing on my drive to cut strokes off my score, and keeping my composure on the course.

Annika will tee off at 8:50 a.m. on Monday to commence the opening round of play, please follow the CCAISD social media pages to keep up with the action. Rain is in the forecast for both days of the tournament, so we will do our best to keep the community updated. A send off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday outside the main entrance of the school. It’s a great day to be an Eagle. Best of luck at State Annika. #EaglePrideNeverDies