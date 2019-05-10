Alumni football game set for June 22; players needed

Frontier Days alumni football fundraiser scheduled

By Lisa Morton

Members of the Van Horn Alumni Football Team have announced plans for a football game. The annual alumni game was originally inspired by a company that travels around organizing alumni games. Former Van Horn grads quickly realized more of the proceeds from the game could go directly to the school if they put the game on themselves and hope this article will get alumni interested.

Several players that participated in the first alumni game in 2010 decided to have the event coincide with the towns annual Frontier Days event which is scheduled for June 22. And also, on the years that the 5-year Jubilee falls on with the next being in 2020. As the game grows from year to year, the organizers hope to raise enough money to fund a scholarship for a VHHS Senior. All of the equipment and uniforms have been purchased so there is no expense for new recruits wanting to play this year.

Organizer and alumni James Harper said, “Our goal is to provide an entertaining game for the public and to raise funds for our hometown school. All proceeds from the game go directly to the school. We, as former Eagles and football players are using this game as a way to give back to our school and hometown. At the same time, it is our intention to provide a positive example for the current student body. Good sportsmanship is the only option. It is at the core of what we do.”

Anyone that graduated from VHHS or of equivalent age is eligible to play. Even if they didn’t play in high school. All are welcome to join the team. The game will be on Saturday, June 22 at Eagle Field starting at 7:00 p.m. The Van Horn Alumni Team will host San Elizario.

Those interested in participating or more information, should contact James Harper at (325) 262-5039.