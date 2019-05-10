Sports banquet recognizes Eagle athletes

The CCAISD Eagle athletic department held their annual All Sports Banquet Monday evening. CCAISD cafeteria provided a nice meal for attendees. Recognition of teams and individual awards were presented by the coaches and staff.

Girls Basketball- MVP: Kristianne Virdell, Miss Hustle: Valerie Felix.

Boys Basketball- MVP: Jonathan Corralez, Mr. Hustle: Felipe Gonzales, Most Improved: Jorge Dominguez.

Baseball- MVP: Jonathan Corralez, Mr. Hustle: Omar Vasquez, Most Improved: Alexis Flores.

Softball- Miss Hustle: Isela Bermundez, Newcomer: Alex Fodge, Defensive MVP: Amaya Garibay, Offensive, MVP: Destiny Rivera, Overall MVP: Kristianne Virdell, Most Improved: Giselle Hernandez.

Golf Boys- MVP: David Sejas, Most Outstanding: Kristian Robb.

Golf Girls- MVP: Annika Corralez, Most Outstanding: Annika Corralez.

Girls Track- MVP: Ninel Flores, Most Improved: Iris Urias.

Boys Track- MVP: Brian Dominguez, Most Improved: Kristian Robb.

Volleyball- MVP: Kristianne Virdel, Miss Hustle: Amaya Garibay.

Cross Country- MVP: Brian Dominguez/Valerie Felix, John Means Heart Award: Felipe Gonzales / Ninel Flores.

Football- MVP Jonathan Corralez, Mr. Hustle: Emilio Tarango/Alexis Flores, Outstanding Offensive Back: Omar Vasquez, Outstanding Defensive Back: Jonathan Corralez, Outstanding Linebacker: Timothy Virdell, Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Corwin Schuller, Outstanding Defensive Lineman: Corwin Schuller, Outstanding Receiver: Aaron Urias.

2018-2019 Athletic Banquet Team Awards Superlatives- Tolbert Bell Memorial Award winners: David Corralez and Valerie Felix. Mr. & Miss Eagle Award winners: Corwin Schuller and Kristianne Virdell. Will To Win Award winners: Jonathan Corralez and Annika Corralez.