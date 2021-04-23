Luna headed to state academic meets

By Pam Young, CCAISD UIL Coach

The Region 2-1A UIL Academic and Speech Meet was held on Saturday, April 17th, in San Angelo on the ASU Campus.

Ten VHHS students and 5 Academic Coaches traveled to the competition. Fifty-three schools were competing, with anywhere from 38 to 45 contestants in each contest.

In order to qualify for the Regional competition level, students had to place in the top three in their event, or in some contests, as the 1st Place Team. Many VHHS students competed in more than one event, which speaks to their skills and abilities. Students who competed at the meet were: Amaya Garibay, Felipe Gonzales, Alyssa Luna, Emilio Tarango, Israel Tarango, Sarah Allen, Gilbert Velez, Cy Garcia, Brittany Rivera, and Krish Shah.

Results are as follows: Alyssa Luna, 1st in Current Issues and Events, qualifying her for the State Meet. She also placed 4th in Persuasive Speaking, making her the Alternate to State in this event.

Israel Tarango placed 8th in Spelling and Vocabulary, and 11th in Calculator Applications.

Because of the pandemic, rather than the traditional State Meet being held in Austin at the UT campus, the academic meet will be held in multiple “hubs” around Texas this year. Alyssa will compete in Current Issues and Events at the State Meet hub in Big Spring, Texas on May 1st. As far as we know, only the State Academic Meet will be held at various hubs. Other UIL State Meets will be held in Austin.

Hopefully, Alyssa will also attend the State Speech Meet at the end of May, as qualifying alternates can compete if one of those who placed in the top 3 is not at Roll Call.

The Coaches and everyone else involved are incredibly proud of these students, and if you see them, be sure and express your congratulations and pride in their accomplishments.